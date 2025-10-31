Scoreboard: IND vs AUS 2nd T20I

Melbourne, Oct 31 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard of India and Australia second T20I here on Friday.

India: Shubman Gill c Marsh b Hazlewood 5 Abhishek Sharma lbw b Ellis 68 Sanju Samson lbw b Ellis 2 Suryakumar Yadav c Inglis b Hazlewood 1 Tilak Varmac Inglis b Hazlewood 0 Axar Patel run out (David/Inglis) 7 Harshit Ranac David b Bartlett 35 Shivam Dubec Inglis b Bartlett 4 Kuldeep Yadavc sub (SA Abbott) b Stoinis 0 Varun Chakravarthy not out 0 Jasprit Bumrah run out (Ellis) 0 Extras: (b-1, w-2) 3 Total: (all out, 18.4 overs) 125 Fall of Wickets: 1-20, 2-23, 3-32, 4-32, 5-49, 6-105, 7-109, 8-110, 9-125.

Bowling: Hazlewood 4-0-13-3, Bartlett 4-0-39-2, Ellis 3.4-0-21-2, Stoinis 4-0-24-1, Owen 1-0-13-0, Kuhnemann 2-0-14-0. (MORE) PTI TAP