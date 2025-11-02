Scoreboard: IND vs AUS 3rd T20I

Hobart, Nov 2 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard of India and Australia third T20I, here on Sunday.

Australia: Travis Head c Yadav b Arshdeep Singh 6 Mitchell Marsh c Tilak Varma b Varun 11 Josh Inglis c Patel b Arshdeep Singh 1 Tim David c Tilak Varma b Dube 74 Mitchell Owen b Varun 0 Marcus Stoinis c sub (Rinku Singh) b Arshdeep Singh 64 Matthew Short not out 26 Xavier Bartlett not out 3 Extras: (lb-1) 1 Total: (for 6 wkts in 20 overs) 186 Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-14, 3-73, 4-73, 5-118, 6-182.

Bowling: Arshdeep Singh 4-0-35-3, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-26-0, Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-33-2, Axar Patel 4-0-35-0, Shivam Dube 3-0-43-1, Abhishek Sharma 1-0-13-0. (MORE) PTI TAP