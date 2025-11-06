Scoreboard: IND vs AUS 4th T20I

Carrara (Gold Coast), Nov 6 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard of the fourth T20 International between India and Australia here on Thursday.

India’s innings: Abhishek Sharma c David b Zampa 21 Shubman Gill b Ellis 46 Shivam Dube b Ellis 22 Suryakumar Yadav c David b Bartlett 20 Tilak Varma c Inglis b Zampa 5 Jitesh Sharma lbw b Zampa 3 Washington Sundar c sub (Kuhnemann) b Ellis 12 Axar Patel not out 21 Arshdeep Singh c Philippe b Stoinis 0 Varun Chakravarthy not out 1 Extras: 9 (lb-3, w-6) Total: 167/8 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 1-56, 2-88, 3-121, 4-125, 5-131, 6-136, 7-152, 8-164 Bowling: Ben Dwarshuis 4-0-31-0, Xavier Bartlett 4-0-26-1, Nathan Ellis 4-0-21-3, Marcus Stoinis 4-0-41-1, Adam Zampa 4-0-45-3. PTI MORE DDV