Scoreboard: IND vs ENG, Day 1

Hyderabad, Jan 25 (PTI) Scoreboard on Day 1 of the opening Test between India and England here on Thursday.

England 1st innings: Zak Crawley c Siraj b Ashwin 20 Ben Duckett lbw b Ashwin 35 Ollie Pope c Sharma b Jadeja 1 Joe Root c Bumrah b Jadeja 29 Jonny Bairstow b Patel 37 Ben Stokes (c) b Bumrah 70 Ben Foakes c Bharat b Patel 4 Rehan Ahmed c Bharat b Bumrah 13 Tom Hartley b Jadeja 23 Mark Wood b Ashwin 11 Jack Leach not out 0 Extras: (LB-1, NB-2) 3 Total: (All out in 64.3 overs) 246 Fall of wickets: 1-55, 2-58, 3-60, 4-121, 5-125, 6-137, 7-155, 8-193, 9-234, 10-246.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 8.3-1-28-2, Mohammed Siraj 4-0-28-0, Ravindra Jadeja 18-4-88-3, Ravichandran Ashwin 21-1-68-3, Axar Patel 13-1-33-2.