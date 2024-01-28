Scoreboard: IND vs ENG, Day 4

India 2nd Innings: Rohit Sharma lbw Tom Hartley 39 Yashasvi Jaiswal c Pope b Hartley 15 Shubman Gill c Pope b Hartley 0 KL Rahul lbw Root 22 Akshar Patel c&b Hartley 17 Shreyas Iyer c Root b Leach 13 Ravindra Jadeja run out (Stokes) 2 KS Bharat b Hartley 28 Ravichandran Ashwin st Foakes b Hartley 28 Jasprit Bumrah not out 6 Mohammed Siraj st Foakes b Hartley 12 Extras: (b-4, lb-14, w-1, nb-1) 20 Total: (All out in in 69.2 overs) 202 Fall of wickets: 1-42, 2-42, 3-63, 4-95, 5-107, 6-119, 7-119, 8-176, 177-9, 10-202 Bowling: Joe Root 19-3-41-1, Mark Wood 8-1-15-0, Tom Hartley 26.2-5-62-7, Jack Leach 10-1-33-1, Rehan Ahmed 6-0-33-0. PTI DDV APA APA