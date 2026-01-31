Scoreboard: IND vs NZ 5th T20I

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 31 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard of India and New Zealand fifth and final T20I here on Saturday.

India: Abhishek Sharma b Ferguson 30 Sanju Samson c Jacobs b Ferguson 6 Ishan Kishan c Phillips b Duffy 103 Suryakumar Yadav st Seifert b Santner 63 Hardik Pandya c Jacobs b Jamieson 42 Rinku Singh not out 8 Shivam Dube not out 7 Extras: (nb-2, w-10) 12 Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 271 Fall of wickets: 1-31, 2-48, 3-185, 4-233, 5-261 Bowling: Jacob Duffy 4-0-53-1, Kyle Jamieson 4-0-59-1, Lockie Ferguson 4-0-41-2, Ish Sodhi 3-0-48-0, Glenn Phillips 1-0-10-0, Mitchell Santner 4-0-60-1. (MORE) PTI TAP