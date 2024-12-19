Scoreboard: Ind vs WI, 3rd WT20I

Navi Mumbai, Dec 19 (PTI) Scoreboard of India and West Indies series-deciding third women's T20I here on Thursday.

India: Smriti Mandhana c Henry b Dottin 77 Uma Chetry c Joseph b Henry 0 Jemimah Rodrigues lbw Fletcher 39 Raghvi Bist not out 31 Richa Ghosh c Henry b Alleyne 54 Sajeevan Sajana not out 4 Extras: (LB-2, NB-1, W-9) 12 Total: (For four wickets in 20 overs) 217 Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-99, 3-143, 4-213 Bowling: Chinelle Henry 2-0-14-1, Deandra Dottin 4-0-54-1, Hayley Matthews 4-0-34-0, Karishma Ramharack 3-0-44-0, Aaliyah Alleyne 4-0-45-1, Afy Fletcher 3-0-24-1. MORE PTI TAP