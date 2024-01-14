Scoreboard: India vs Afghanistan - 2nd T20I

Indore, Jan 14 (PTI) Scoreboard of the second T20 International between India and Afghanistan here on Sunday.

Afghanistan innings: Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Dube b Bishnoi 14 Ibrahim Zadran (c) b Axar 8 Gulbadin Naib c Sharma b Axar 57 Azmatullah Omarzai b Dube 2 Mohammad Nabi c Singh b Bishnoi 14 Najibullah Zadran b Arshdeep 23 Karim Janat c Patel b Arshdeep 20 Mujeeb Ur Rahman run out 21 Noor Ahmad c Kohli b Arshdeep 1 Naveen-ul-Haq not out 1 Fazalhaq Farooqi run out 0 Extras: (LB-4, W-7) 11 Total: (All out in 20 overs) 172 Fall of wickets: Arshdeep Singh 4-0-32-3, Mukesh Kumar 2-0-21-0, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-39-2, Axar Patel 4-0-17-2, Shivam Dube 3-0-36-1, Washington Sundar 3-0-23-0.