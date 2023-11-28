SCOREBOARD: India vs Austarlia, 3rd T20I

Guwahati, Nov 28 (PTI) Below is the scoreboard of the third T20I between India and Australia here on Tuesday INDIA Yashasvi Jaiswal c Wade b Behrendorff 6 Ruturaj Gaikwad (not out) 123 Ishan Kishan c Stoinis b Richardson 0 Suryakumar Yadav c Wade b Hardie 39 Tilak Varma (not out) 31 Extras (LB-4, NB-1, W-18) 23 Total (for 3 wickets, 20 overs) 222 Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-24, 3-81.

Bowling: Kane Richardson 3-0-34-1, Jason Behrendorff 4-1-12-1, Nathan Ellis 4-0-36-0, Tanveer Sangha 4-0-42-0, Aaron Hardie 4-0-64-1, Glenn Maxwell 1-0-30-0.

AUSTRALIA Travis Head c Bishnoi b Avesh 35 Aaron Hardie c Kishan b Arshdeep 16 Josh Inglis b Bishnoi 10 Glenn Maxwell (not out) 104 Marcus Stoinis c Suryakumar b Axar 17 Tim David c Suryakumar b Bishnoi 0 Matthew Wade (not out) 28 Extras (B-4, LB-3, NB-2, W-6) 15 Total (For 5 wickets, 20 overs) 225 Fall of wickets: 1-47, 2-66, 3-68, 4-128, 5-134.

Bowling: Arshdeep Singh 4-0-44-1, Prasidh Krishna 4-0-68-0, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-32-2, Avesh Khan 4-0-37-1, Avesh Khan 4-0-37-1. PTI UNG UNG