Scoreboard: India vs Australia, 1st ODI

Mohali, Sep 22 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first One-Day International between India and Australia here on Friday.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh c Gill b Shami 4 David Warner c Gill b Jadeja 52 Steve Smith b Shami 41 Marnus Labuschagne st Rahul b Ashwin 39 Cameron Green run out (Yadav) 31 Josh Inglis c Iyer b Bumrah 45 Marcus Stoinis b Shami 29 Matthew Short c Yadav b Shami 2 Pat Cummins not out 21 Sean Abbott b Shami 2 Adam Zampa run out 2 (Jadeja) 2 Extras: 8 (b-4, lb-2, w-1, nb-1) Total: 276 all-out in 50 overs Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-98, 3-112, 4-157, 5-186, 6-248, 7-250, 8-254, 9-256, 10-276.

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 10-1-51-5, Jasprit Bumrah 10-2-43-1, Shardul Thakur 10-0-78-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 10-0-47-1, Ravindra Jadeja 10-0-51-1. MORE PTI DDV