Scoreboard: India vs Australia, 3rd ODI

Sydney, Oct 25 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third ODI between India and Australia here on Saturday.

AUSTRALIA: Mitchell Marsh b Axar 41 Travis Head c Prasidh b Siraj 29 Matthew Short c Kohli b Washington 30 Matt Renshaw lbw Washington 56 Alex Carey c Shreyas b Rana 24 Cooper Connolly c Kohli b Rana 23 Mitchell Owen c Rohit b Rana 1 Mitchell Starc b Kuldeep 2 Nathan Ellis c Rohit b Prasidh 16 Adam Zampa (not out) 1 Josh Hazlewood b Rana 0 Extras (B-6, LB-3, W-3) 12 Total (all out in 46.4 overs) 236 Fall of wickets: 1-61, 2-88, 3-124, 4-183, 5-195, 6-198, 7-201, 8-228, 9-236.

Bowling: Mohammad Siraj 5-1-24-1, Harshit Rana 8.4-0-39-4, Prasidh Krishan 7-0-52-1, Kuldeep Yadav 10-0-50-1, Axar Patel 6-0-18-1, Washington Sundar 10-0-44-2.