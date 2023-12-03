SCOREBOARD: India vs Australia, 5th T20I

Bengaluru, Dec 3 (PTI) Below is the scoreboard of the fifth and final T20I between India and Australia here on Sunday.

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal c Ellis b Behrendorff 21 Ruturaj Gaikwad c Behrendorff b Dwarshuis 10 Shreyas Iyer b Ellis 53 Suryakumar Yadav c McDermott b Dwarshuis 5 Rinku Singh c David b Sangha 6 Jitesh Sharma c Short b Hardie 24 Axar Patel c Hardie b Behrendorff 31 Ravi Bishnoi run out (Philippe/Wade) 2 Arshdeep Singh not out 2 Extras: 6 (b-1, lb-2, w-3) Total: 160/8 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 1-33, 2-33, 3-46, 4-55, 5-97, 6-143, 7-156, 8-160 Bowling: Aaron Hardie 4-0-21-1, Jason Behrendorff 4-0-38-2, Ben Dwarshuis 4-0-30-2, Nathan Ellis 4-0-42-1, Tanveer Sangha 4-0-26-1. MORE PTI. DDV