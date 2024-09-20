Scoreboard: India vs Bangladesh First Test, Day 2

Chennai, Sep 20 (PTI) Scoreboard on day two of the first Test between India and Bangladesh here on Friday.

India 1st Innings (Overnight 339/6; 80 overs): Yashasvi Jaiswal c Islam b Rana 56 Rohit Sharma c Shanto b Mahmud 6 Shubman Gill c Das b Mahmud 0 Virat Kohli c Das b Mahmud 6 Rishabh Pant c Das b Mahmud 39 KL Rahul c Hasan b Mehidy 16 Ravindra Jadeja c Das b Taskin 86 Ravichandran Ashwin c Shanto b Taskin 113 Akash Deep c Shanto b Taskin 17 Jasprit Bumrah c Hasan b Mahmud 7 Mohammed Siraj not out 0 Extras (B-18, LB-7, NB-4, W-1) 30 Total (all out in 91.2 overs) 376 Fall of Wickets: 1-14, 2-28, 3-34, 4-96, 5-144, 6-144, 7-343, 8-367, 9-374.

Bowling: Taskin Ahmed 21-4-55-3, Hasan Mahmud 22.2-4-83=5, Nahid Rana 18-2-82-1, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 21-2-77-1, Shakib Al Hasan 8-0-50-0, Mominul Haque 1-0-4-0. MORE PTI TAP