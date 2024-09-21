Scoreboard: India vs Bangladesh First Test, Day 3

Chennai, Sep 21 (PTI) Scoreboard at stumps on day three of the first Test between India and Bangladesh here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings: 376 Bangladesh 1st Innings: 149 India 2nd Innings: 287/4d Bangladesh 2nd Innings: Zakir Hasan c Jaiswal b Bumrah 33 Shadman Islam c Gill b Ashwin 35 Najmul Hossain Shanto not out 51 Mominul Haque b Ashwin 13 Mushfiqur Rahim c Rahul b Ashwin 13 Shakib Al Hasan not out 5 Extras: 8 (lb-4, b-4) Total: 158/4 in 37.2 overs Fall of wickets: 1-62, 2-86, 3-124, 4-146 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 7-2-18-1, Mohammed Siraj 3.2-1-20-0, Akash Deep 6-0-20-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 15-3-63-3, Ravindra Jadeja 6-0-29-0. PTI DDV