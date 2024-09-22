Scoreboard: India vs Bangladesh First Test, Day 4

Chennai, Sep 22 (PTI) Scoreboard on day four of the first Test between India and Bangladesh here on Sunday.

India 1st Innings: 376 Bangladesh 1st Innings: 149 India 2nd Innings 287-4 d Bangladesh 2nd Innings (Overnight 158/4) Zakir Hasan c Jaiswal b Bumrah 33 Shadman Islam c Gill b Ashwin 35 Najmul Hossain Shanto c Bumrah b Ravindra Jadeja 82 Mominul Haque b Ashwin 13 Mushfiqur Rahim c Rahul b Ashwin 13 Shakib Al Hasan c Yashasvi Jaiswal b Ashwin25 Litton Das c Rohit b Ravindra Jadeja 1 Mehidy Hasan Miraz c Ravindra Jadeja b Ashwin8 Taskin Ahmed c Siraj b Ashwin 5 Hasan Mahmud b Ravindra Jadeja 7 Nahid Rana not out 0 Extras: (B-5, LB-7) 12 Total: (all out in 62.1 overs) 234 Fall of wickets: 1-62, 2-86, 3-124, 4-146, 5-194, 6-205, 7-222, 8-222, 9-228, 10-234.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 10-2-24-1, Mohammed Siraj 10-5-32-0, Akash Deep 6-0-20-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 21-0-88-6, Ravindra Jadeja 15.1-2-58-3. PTI APA APA