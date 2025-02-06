Scoreboard: India vs England 1st ODI

Nagpur, Feb 6 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first One-Day International between India and England here on Thursday.

India innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal c Salt b Archer 15 Rohit Sharma c Livingstone b Mahmood 2 Shubman Gill c Buttler b Mahmood 87 Shreyas Iyer lbw b Bethell 59 Axar Patel b Rashid 52 KL Rahul c&b Rashid 2 Hardik Pandya not out 9 Ravindra Jadeja not out 12 Extras: 13 (nb-1, lb-8 w-4) Total: 251/6 in 38.4 overs Fall of wickets: 1-19, 2-19, 3-113, 4-221, 5-225, 6-235 Bowling: Jofra Archer 7-1-39-1, Saqib Mahmood 6.4-0-47-2, Brydon Carse 5-0-52-0, Adil Rashid 10-1-46-2, Jacob Bethell 3-0-18-1, Liam Livingstone 5-0-28-0, Joe Root 2-0-10-0. PTI DDV