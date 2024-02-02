Scoreboard: India vs England 2nd Test, Day 1

Visakhapatnam, Feb 2 (PTI) Scoreboard at the end of the opening day of second Test between India and England here on Friday.

India 1st Innings Yashasvi Jaiswal batting 179 Rohit Sharma c Ollie Pope b Shoaib Bashir 14 Shubman Gill c Ben Foakes b James Anderson 34 Shreyas Iyer Ben Foakes b Hartley 27 Rajat Patidar b Rehan Ahmed 32 Axar Patelc Rehan Ahmed b Shoaib Bashir 27 Srikar Bharat c Shoaib Bashir b Rehan Ahmed 17 Ravichandran Ashwin batting 5 Extras: (NB-1) 1 Total (For 6 wickets in 63 Overs) 336 Fall of Wickets: 1-40, 2-89, 3-179, 4-249, 5-301, 6-330.

Bowling: James Anderson 17-3-30-1, Joe Root 14-0-71-0, Tom Hartley 18-2-74-1, Shoaib Bashir 28-0-100-2, Rehan Ahmed 16-2-61-2. PTI APA APA