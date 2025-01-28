Scoreboard: India vs England 3rd T20I

Rajkot, Jan 25 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third T20 International between India and England here on Tuesday.

England innings: Phil Salt c Abhishek b Pandya 5 Jos Buttler c Samson b Chakravarthy 24 Ben Duckett c Abhishek b Patel 51 Harry Brook b Bishnoi 8 Liam Livingstone c Jurel b Pandya 43 Jamie Smith c Jurel b Chakravarthy 6 Jamie Overton b Chakravarthy 0 Adil Rashid not out 10 Mark Wood not out 10 Extras: 11 (b-5, nb-1, w-5) Total: 171/9 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-83, 3-87, 4-108, 5-115, 6-115, 7-127, 8-127, 9-147 Bowling: Mohammed Shami 3-0-25-0, Hardik Pandya 4-0-33-2, Washington Sundar 1-0-15-0, Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-24-5, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-46-1, Axar Patel 3-0-19-1, Abhishek Sharma 1-0-4-0. PTI DDV