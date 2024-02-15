Advertisment
Scoreboard: India vs England 3rd Test, Day 1

Rajkot, Feb 15 (PTI) Scoreboard at the end of the opening day of third Test between India and England here on Thursday.

India 1st Innings Yashasvi Jaiswal c Root b Wood 10 Rohit Sharma c Stokes b Wood 131 Shubman Gill c Foakes b Wood 0 Rajat Patidar c Duckett b Hartley 5 Ravindra Jadeja batting 110 Sarfaraz Khan run out 62 Kuldeep Yadav batting 1 Extras (B-1, LB-3, NB-2, W-1) 7 Total (For five wickets in 86 overs) 326/5 Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-24, 3-33, 4-237, 5-314 Bowling: James Anderson 19-5-51-0, Mark Wood 17-2-69-3, Tom Hartley 23-3-81-1, Joe Root 13-1-68-0, Rehan Ahmed 14-0-53-0. PTI TAP

