Advertisment
Sports

Scoreboard: India vs England, 3rd Test, Day 3

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Rajkot, Feb 17 (PTI) Scoreboard at the end of England innings on day three of the third Test against India here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings: 445 England 1st Innings (Overnight 207/2 in 35 overs, Duckett 133*, Root 9*) Zak Crawley c Patidar b Ashwin 15 Ben Duckett c Gill b Kuldeep 153 Ollie Pope lbw Siraj 39 Joe Root c Jaiswal b Bumrah 18 Jonny Bairstow lbw Kuldeep 0 Ben Stokes c Bumrah b Jadeja 41 Ben Foakes c Rohit b Siraj 13 Rehan Ahmed b Siraj 6 Tom Hartley st Jurel b Jadeja 9 Mark Wood not out 4 James Anderson b Siraj 1 Extras (B-6, LB-5, NB-4, PEN-5) 20 Total (all out in 71.1 overs) 319 Fall of Wickets: 1-89, 2-182, 3-224, 4-225, 5-260, 6-299, 7-299, 8-314, 9-314 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 15-1-54-1, Mohammed Siraj 21.1-2-84-4, Kuldeep Yadav 18-2-77-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 7-0-37-1, Ravindra Jadeja 10-0-51-2. (MORE) PTI TAP

Advertisment
Subscribe