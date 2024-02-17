Scoreboard: India vs England, 3rd Test, Day 3

Rajkot, Feb 17 (PTI) Scoreboard at the end of England innings on day three of the third Test against India here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings: 445 England 1st Innings (Overnight 207/2 in 35 overs, Duckett 133*, Root 9*) Zak Crawley c Patidar b Ashwin 15 Ben Duckett c Gill b Kuldeep 153 Ollie Pope lbw Siraj 39 Joe Root c Jaiswal b Bumrah 18 Jonny Bairstow lbw Kuldeep 0 Ben Stokes c Bumrah b Jadeja 41 Ben Foakes c Rohit b Siraj 13 Rehan Ahmed b Siraj 6 Tom Hartley st Jurel b Jadeja 9 Mark Wood not out 4 James Anderson b Siraj 1 Extras (B-6, LB-5, NB-4, PEN-5) 20 Total (all out in 71.1 overs) 319 Fall of Wickets: 1-89, 2-182, 3-224, 4-225, 5-260, 6-299, 7-299, 8-314, 9-314 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 15-1-54-1, Mohammed Siraj 21.1-2-84-4, Kuldeep Yadav 18-2-77-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 7-0-37-1, Ravindra Jadeja 10-0-51-2. (MORE) PTI TAP