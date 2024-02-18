Scoreboard: India vs England, 3rd Test, Day 4

Rajkot, Feb 18 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on day 4 of the third Test between India and England here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings: 445 England 1st Innings: 319 India 2nd Innings: (Overnight 196-2 in 51 overs) Yashasvi Jaiswal batting 149 Rohit Sharma lbw Root 19 Shubman Gill run out (Stokes/Tom Hartley) 91 Rajat Patidar c Rehan Ahmed b Hartley 0 Kuldeep Yadav c Root b Rehan Ahmed 27 Sarfaraz Khan batting 22 Extras: (LB-5, W-1) 6 Total: (For 4 wickets in 82 overs) 314 Fall of Wickets: 1-30, 2-191, 3-246, 4-258 Bowling: James Anderson 10-1-41-0, Joe Root 22-3-80-1, Tom Hartley 23-2-78-1, Mark Wood 10-0-46-0, Rehan Ahmed 17-1-64-1. PTI ATK ATK