SCOREBOARD: INDIA vs ENGLAND

Georgetown (Guyana), Jun 27 (PTI) Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup semi-final between India and England here on Thursday.

Scoreboard India Rohit Sharma b Adil Rashid 57 Virat Kohli b R Topley 9 Rishabh Pant c Bairstow b Sam Curran 4 Suryakumar Yadav c Chris Jordan b Jofra Archer 47 Hardik Pandya c Sam Curran b Chris Jordan 23 Ravindra Jadeja not out 17 Shivam Dube c Jos Buttler b Chris Jordan 0 Axar Patel c Salt b Chris Jordan 10 Arshdeep Singh not out 1 Extras (lb-2, w-1) 3 Total (For 7 wkts, 20 Overs) 171 Fall of Wickets: 1-19, 2-40, 3-113, 4-124, 5-146, 6-146, 7-170.

Bowling: Reece Topley 3-0-25-1, Jofra Archer 4-0-33-1, Sam Curran 2-0-25-1, Adil Rashid 4-0-25-1, Chris Jordan 3-0-37-3, Liam Livingstone 4-0-24-0. (MORE) PTI KHS KHS