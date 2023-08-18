Scoreboard: India vs Ireland 1st T20I

Dublin, Aug 18 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first T20 International between India and Ireland here on Friday.

Ireland: Andy Balbirnie b Bumrah 4 Paul Stirling b Ravi Bishnoi 11 Lorcan Tucker c Samson b Bumrah 0 Harry Tector c Tilak Varma b Prasidh Krishna 9 Curtis Campher b Arshdeep Singh 39 George Dockrell c Gaikwad b Prasidh Krishna 1 Mark Adair lbw b Ravi Bishnoi 16 Barry McCarthy not out 51 Craig Young not out 1 Extras: (NB-1, W-6) 7 Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 139 Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-4, 3-27, 4-27, 5-31, 6-59, 7-116 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-24-2, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-35-1, Prasidh Krishna 4-0-32-2, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-23-2, Shivam Dube 1-0-6-0, Washington Sundar 3-0-19-0.