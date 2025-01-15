Scoreboard: India vs Ireland,3rd Women's ODI

Rajkot, Jan 15 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third and final women's ODI between India and Ireland here on Wednesday.

India: Pratika Rawal c Georgina Dempsey b Freya Sargent 154 Smriti Mandhana c Ava Canning b Orla Prendergast 135 Richa Ghosh b Arlene Kelly 59 Tejal Hasabnis c Laura Delany b Orla Prendergast 28 Harleen Deol c Orla Prendergast b Georgina Dempsey 15 Jemimah Rodrigues not out 4 Deepti Sharma not out 11 Extras: (B-7, LB-7, W-15) 29 Total: (for 5 wickets in 50 Over) 435 Fall of wickets: 1-233, 2-337, 3-387, 4-415, 5-419.

Bowling: Orla Prendergast 8-0-71-2, Ava Canning 8-0-64-0, Arlene Kelly 7-0-66-1, Freya Sargent 8-0-68-1,Georgina Dempsey 10-0-65-1, Alana Dalzell 3-0-28-0, Laura Delany 6-0-59-0. (MORE) PTI APA APA