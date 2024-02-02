Scoreboard: India vs Nepal U-19 World Cup

Bloemfontein (South Africa), Feb 2 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard of India and Nepal final Group 1 Super Six match of the Under-19 World Cup here on Friday.

India Adarsh Singh c Magar b Gulsan Jha 21 Arshin Kulkarni c Magar b Aakash Chand 18 Priyanshu Moliya run out 19 Uday Saharan c Subash Bhandari b Gulsan Jha 100 Sachin Dhas c Deepak Bohara b Gulsan Jha 116 Musheer Khan not out 9 Aravelly Avanish not out 0 Extras (B-5, LB-1, W-8) 14 Total (For Five wickets in 50 overs) 297 Fall of Wickets: 1-26, 2-61, 3-62, 4-277, 5-295 Bowling: Gulsan Jha 10-0-56-3, Durgesh Gupta 9-2-55-0, Dipesh Kandel 10-0-46-0, Aakash Chand 9-0-65-1, Subash Bhandari 10-0-55-0, Dev Khanal 2-0-14-0. (MORE) PTI TAP