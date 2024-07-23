Scoreboard: India vs Nepal, Women''s T20 Asia Cup

Dambulla, Jul 23 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's T20 Asia Cup clash between India and Nepal here on Tuesday.

India innings: Shafali Verma st Kajal Shrestha b Sita Rana Magar 81 Dayalan Hemalatha c Rubina Chhetry b Sita Rana Magar 47 Sajeevan Sajana lbw b Kabita Joshi 10 Jemimah Rodrigues not out 28 Richa Ghosh not out 6 Extras: (W-6) 6 Total: (For 3 wickets in 20 overs) 178 Fall of wickets: 1-122, 2-133, 3-156.

Bowling: Kabita Kunwar 2-0-20-0 Sabnam Rai 4-0-41-0, Puja Mahato 1-0-13-0, Kabita Joshi 4-0-36-1, Rubina Chhetry 1-0-14-0, Indu Barma 4-0-29-0, Sita Rana Magar 4-0-25-2. More PTI AYG