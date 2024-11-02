SCOREBOARD: India vs New Zealand

Mumbai, Nov 2 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the third and final Test between India and New Zealand here on Saturday.

New Zealand 1st innings: 235 India 1st innings (overnight 86/4) Yashasvi Jaiswal b Ajaz Patel 30 Rohit Sharma c Latham b Matt Henry 18 Shubman Gill batting 70 Mohammed Siraj lbw b Ajaz Patel 0 Virat Kohli run out 4 Rishabh Pant lbw b Ish Sodhi 60 Ravindra Jadeja batting 10 Extras: (lb-1, nb-2) 3 Total: 195/5 in 43 overs Fall of wickets: 25-1, 78-2, 78-3, 84-4, 180-5 Bowling: Matt Henry 8-1-26-1, William ORourke 2-1-5-0, Ajaz Patel 13-1-76-2, Glenn Phillips 13-0-54-0, Rachin Ravindra 1-0-8-0, Ish Sodhi 6-0-25-1. PTI AH AH