Scoreboard: India vs New Zealand, Day 1, 2nd Test

Pune, Oct 24 (PTI) Scoreboard on the opening day of the second Test between India and New Zealand here on Thursday.

New Zealand 1st Innings: Tom Latham lbw b Ashwin 15 Devon Conway c Pant b Ashwin 76 Will Young c Pant b Ashwin 18 Rachin Ravindra b Washington Sundar 65 Daryl Mitchell lbw b Washington Sundar 18 Tom Blundell b Washington Sundar 3 Glenn Phillips c Ashwin b Washington Sundar 9 Mitchell Santner b Washington Sundar 33 Tim Southee b Washington Sundar 5 Ajaz Patel b Washington Sundar 4 William O’Rourke not out 0 Extras: (B-8, LB-2, NB-3) 13 Total: (All out in 79.1 overs) 259 Fall of wickets: 1-32, 2-76, 3-138, 4-197, 5-201, 6-204, 7-236, 8-242, 9-252, 10-259.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 8-2-32-0, Akash Deep 6-0-41-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 24-2-64-3, Washington Sundar 23.1-4-59-7, Ravindra Jadeja 18-0-53-0. (More) PTI AYG APA APA

