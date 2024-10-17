Advertisment
Sports

Scoreboard: India vs New Zealand, Day 2, 1st Test at Bengaluru

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Bengaluru, Oct 17 (PTI) Scoreboard of the second day’s play of the first Test between India and New Zealand here on Thursday.

Advertisment

India 1st innings: Rohit Sharma b Southee 2 Yashasvi Jaiswal c Patel b O’Rourke 13 Virat Kohli c Phillips b O’Rourke 0 Sarfaraz Khan c Conway b Henry 0 Rishabh Pant not out 15 KL Rahul c Blundell b O’Rourke 0 Ravindra Jadeja c Patel b Henry 0 Extras: 4 (lb-1, nb-1, w-2) Total: 34/6 in 23.5 overs Fall of wickets: 1-9, 2-9, 3-10, 4-31, 5-33, 6-34 Bowling: Tim Southee 6-4-8-1, Matt Henry 9.5-2-12-2, William O’Rourke 8-4-13-3. PTI MORE DDV

Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe