Scoreboard: India vs New Zealand, Day 2, 2nd Test

Pune, Oct 25 (PTI) Scoreboard at the end of India's innings on the second day of the second Test against New Zealand here on Friday.

Advertisment

New Zealand 1st Innings 259 India 1st Innings Yashasvi Jaiswal c Daryl Mitchell b Glenn Phillips 30 Rohit Sharma b Southee 0 Shubman Gilllbw b Santner 30 Virat Kohli b Santner 1 Rishabh Pant b Glenn Phillips 18 Sarfaraz Khan c William O'Rourke b Santner 11 Ravindra Jadeja lbw b Santner 38 Ravichandran Ashwin lbw b Santner 4 Washington Sundar not out 18 Akash Deep b Santner 6 Jasprit Bumrah lbw b Santner 0 Extras: Nil Total (All out in 45.3 overs) 156 Fall of wkts: 1-1, 2-50, 3-56, 4-70, 5-83, 6-95, 7-103, 8-136, 9-142.

Bowling: Tim Southee 6-1-18-1, William O'Rourke 3-2-5-0, Ajaz Patel 11-1-54-0, Mitchell Santner 19.3-1-53-7, Glenn Phillips 6-0-26-2. (More) PTI AM AM AM