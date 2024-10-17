Scoreboard: India vs New Zealand, Day 2, first Test

Bengaluru, Oct 17 (PTI) Scoreboard on day two of the first Test between India and New Zealand here on Thursday.

India 1st innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal c Patel b O’Rourke 13 Rohit Sharma b Southee 2 Virat Kohli c Phillips b O’Rourke 0 Sarfaraz Khan c Conway b Henry 0 Rishabh Pant c Latham b Henry 20 KL Rahul c Blundell b O’Rourke 0 Ravindra Jadeja c Patel b Henry 0 Ravichandran Ashwin c Phillips b Henry 0 Kuldeep Yadav c sub (Bracewell) b Henry 2 Jasprit Bumrah c Henry b O’Rourke 1 Mohammed Siraj not out 4 Extras: 4 (lb-1, nb-1, w-2) Total: 46 in 31.2 overs Fall of wickets: 1-9, 2-9, 3-10, 4-31, 5-33, 6-34, 7-34, 8-39, 9-40, 10-46.

Bowling: Tim Southee 6-4-8-1, Matt Henry 13.2-3-15-5, William O’Rourke 12-6-22-4. PTI MORE DDV BS BS