SCOREBOARD: India vs New Zealand, Day 2 Third Test

Mumbai, Nov 2 (PTI) Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of the third and final Test between India and New Zealand here on Saturday.

New Zealand 1st innings: 235 India 1st innings: 263 New Zealand 2nd innings: Tom Latham b Akash Deep 1 Devon Conway c Shubman Gill b Washington Sundar 22 Will Young c&b Ashwin 51 Rachin Ravindra st Pant b Ashwin 4 Daryl Mitchell c Ashwin b Jadeja 21 Tom Blundell b Jadeja 4 Glenn Phillips b Ashwin 26 Ish Sodhi c Kohli b Jadeja 8 Matt Henry b Jadeja 10 Ajaz Patel not out 7 Extras: (B-12, LB-4, NB-1) 17 Total: (For 9 wickers in 43.3 overs) 171 Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-39, 3-44, 4-94, 5-100, 6-131, 7-148, 8-150, 9-171 Bowling: Akash Deep 5-0-10 -1, Washington Sundar 10-0-30-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 16-0-63-3, Ravindra Jadeja 12.3-2-52-4. PTI SSC SSC SSC