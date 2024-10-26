Advertisment
Scoreboard: India vs New Zealand, Day 3, 2nd Test

NewsDrum Desk
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with Virat Kohli after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Tom Blundell on the third day of the second test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024

Pune: Scoreboard on the third day of the second Test between India and New Zealand here on Saturday.

New Zealand 1st Innings: 259 India 1st Innings: 156 New Zealand 2nd Innings: Tom Latham lbw b Washington Sundar 86 Devon Conway lbw b Washington Sundar 17 Will Young: lbw b Ashwin 23 Rachin Ravindra b Washington Sundar 9 Daryl Mitchell c Jaiswal b Washington Sundar 18 Tom Blundell b Jadeja 41 Glenn Phillips not out 48 Mitchell Santner c Bumrah b Jadeja 4 Tim Southee c Sharma b Ashwin 0 Ajaz Patel c Washington Sundar b Jadeja 1 William O'Rourke run out (Washington Sundar/Jadeja) 0 Extras: (LB-5, NB-3) 8 Total: (All out in 69.4 overs) 255 Fall of wickets: 1-36, 2-78, 3-89, 4-123, 5-183, 6-231, 7-237, 8-238, 9-241, 10-255 Bowling: Ravichandran Ashwin 25-2-97-2, Washington Sundar 19-0-56-4, Ravindra Jadeja 19.4-3-72-3, Jasprit Bumrah 6-1-25-0.

