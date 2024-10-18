Scoreboard: India vs New Zealand, Day 3, first Test

Bengaluru, Oct 18 (PTI) Scoreboard on day three of the first Test between India and New Zealand here on Friday.

India 1st innings: 46 New Zealand 1st innings: (Overnight 180/3 in 50 overs) Tom Latham lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 15 Devon Conway b Ashwin 91 Will Young c Kuldeep Yadav b Ravindra Jadeja 33 Rachin Ravindra not out 104 Daryl Mitchell c Jaiswal b Siraj 18 Tom Blundell c Rahul b Bumrah 5 Glenn Phillips b Jadeja 14 Matt Henry b Jadeja 8 Tim Southee not out 49 Extras: 8 (b-4, lb-4) Total: 345/7 in 81 overs Fall of wickets: 67-1, 142-2, 154-3, 4-193, 5-204, 6-223, 7-233 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 15-6-36-1, Mohammed Siraj 13-1-51-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 16-1-94-1, Kuldeep Yadav 17-1-84-1, Ravindra Jadeja 20-1-72-3. PTI MORE DDV