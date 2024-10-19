Scoreboard: India vs New Zealand, Day 4, first Test

Bengaluru, Oct 19 (PTI) Scoreboard on day four of the first Test between India and New Zealand here on Saturday.

India 1st innings: 46 New Zealand 1st innings: 402 India 2nd innings: (Overnight 231/3 in 49 overs) Yashasvi Jaiswal st Blundell b Patel 35 Rohit Sharma b Patel 52 Virat Kohli c Blundell b Phillips 70 Sarfaraz Khan not out 125 Rishabh Pant not out 53 Extras: 9 (b-1, lb-7, nb-1) Total: 344/3 in 71 overs Fall of wickets: 1-72, 2-95, 3-231 Bowling: Tim Southee 11-1-43-0, Matt Henry 15-1-74-0, William O'Rourke 13-1-61-0, Ajaz Patel 18-3-100-2, Glenn Phillips 13-2-55-1, Rachin Ravindra 1-0-3-0.