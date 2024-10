Scoreboard: India vs New Zealand, Day 5, first Test

Bengaluru: Scoreboard on fifth and final day of the first Test between India and New Zealand here on Sunday.

India 1st innings: 46

New Zealand 1st innings: 402

India 2nd innings: 462

New Zealand 2nd innings (Overnight 0/0; 0.4 overs)

Tom Latham lbw Bumrah 0

Devon Conway lbw Bumrah 17

Will Young not out 48

Rachin Ravindra not out 39

Extras (B-4, LB-1, NB-1) 6

Total (For Two Wickets in 27.4 overs) 110

Fall of Wickets: 1-0, 2-35

Bowling:

Jasprit Bumrah 8-1-29-2,

Mohammed Siraj 7-3-16-0,

Ravindra Jadeja 7.4-1-28-0,

Kuldeep Yadav 3-0-26-0,

Ravichandran Ashwin 2-0-6-0.