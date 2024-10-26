Scoreboard: India vs New Zealand, Lunch Day 3, 2nd Test

Pune, Oct 26 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the second Test between India and New Zealand here on Saturday.

Advertisment

New Zealand 1st Innings: 259 India 1st Innings: 156 New Zealand 2nd Innings: Tom Latham lbw b Washington Sundar 86 Devon Conway lbw b Washington Sundar 17 Will Young: lbw b Ashwin 23 Rachin Ravindra b Washington Sundar 9 Daryl Mitchell c Jaiswal b Washington Sundar 18 Tom Blundell b Jadeja 41 Glenn Phillips not out 48 Mitchell Santner c Bumrah b Jadeja 4 Tim Southee c Sharma b Ashwin 0 Ajaz Patel c Washington Sundar b Jadeja 1 William O'Rourke run out (Washington Sundar/Jadeja) 0 Extras: (LB-5, NB-3) 8 Total: (All out in 69.4 overs) 255 Fall of wickets: 1-36, 2-78, 3-89, 4-123, 5-183, 6-231, 7-237, 8-238, 9-241, 10-255 Bowling: Ravichandran Ashwin 25-2-97-2, Washington Sundar 19-0-56-4, Ravindra Jadeja 19.4-3-72-3, Jasprit Bumrah 6-1-25-0.

India 2nd Innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal not out 46 Rohit Sharma c Young b Santner 8 Shubman Gill not out 22 Extras: (LB-5) 5 Total: (For 1 wicket in 12 overs) 81 Fall of wickets: 1-34 Bowling: Tim Southee 2-0-15-0, William O'Rourke 1-0-5-0, Mitchell Santner 5-0-30-1, Ajaz Patel 3-0-16-0, Glenn Phillips 1-0-10-0. PTI SSC SSC SSC