Scoreboard: India vs New Zealand, Tea Day 3, 2nd Test

Pune: Scoreboard at tea on the third day of the second Test between India and New Zealand here on Saturday.

New Zealand 1st Innings: 259 India 1st Innings: 156 New Zealand 2nd Innings: 255 India 2nd Innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal c Daryl Mitchell b Santner 77 Rohit Sharma c Young b Santner 8 Shubman Gill c Daryl Mitchell b Santner 23 Virat Kohli lbw b Santner 17 Rishabh Pant run out (Santner/Tom Blundell) 0 Washington Sundarc Will Young b Glenn Phillips 21 Sarfaraz Khan b Santner 9 Ravindra Jadeja batting 4 Ravichandran Ashwin batting 9 Extras: (B-4, LB-6) 10 Total: (For 7 wickets in 40 Overs) 178 Fall of wickets: 1-34, 2-96, 3-127, 4-127, 5-147, 6-165, 7-167 Bowling: Tim Southee 2-0-15-0, William ORourke 1-0-5-0, Mitchell Santner 19-2-72-5, Ajaz Patel 11-0-39-0, Glenn Phillips 7-0-37-1.