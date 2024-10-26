Advertisment
Sports

Scoreboard: India vs New Zealand, Tea Day 3, 2nd Test

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
New Zealand's Mitchell Santner celebrates with captain Tom Latham and Will Young after taking the wicket of India's Yashasvi Jaiswal on the third day of the second test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024

New Zealand's Mitchell Santner celebrates with captain Tom Latham and Will Young after taking the wicket of India's Yashasvi Jaiswal on the third day of the second test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024

Pune: Scoreboard at tea on the third day of the second Test between India and New Zealand here on Saturday.

Advertisment

New Zealand 1st Innings: 259 India 1st Innings: 156 New Zealand 2nd Innings: 255 India 2nd Innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal c Daryl Mitchell b Santner 77 Rohit Sharma c Young b Santner 8 Shubman Gill c Daryl Mitchell b Santner 23 Virat Kohli lbw b Santner 17 Rishabh Pant run out (Santner/Tom Blundell) 0 Washington Sundarc Will Young b Glenn Phillips 21 Sarfaraz Khan b Santner 9 Ravindra Jadeja batting 4 Ravichandran Ashwin batting 9 Extras: (B-4, LB-6) 10 Total: (For 7 wickets in 40 Overs) 178 Fall of wickets: 1-34, 2-96, 3-127, 4-127, 5-147, 6-165, 7-167 Bowling: Tim Southee 2-0-15-0, William ORourke 1-0-5-0, Mitchell Santner 19-2-72-5, Ajaz Patel 11-0-39-0, Glenn Phillips 7-0-37-1.

India New Zealand Test Cricket Tom Latham Mitchell Santner Yashasvi Jaiswal
Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe