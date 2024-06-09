SCOREBOARD: India vs Pakistan T20 WC

New York, Jun 9 (PTI) The scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan here on Sunday.

India: Rohit Sharma c Rauf b Afridi 13 Virat Kohli c Usman b Naseem 4 Rishabh Pant c Babar Amir 42 Axar Patel b Naseem 20 Suryakumar Yadav c Amir b Rauf 7 Shivam Dube c&b Naseem 3 Hardik Pandya c Iftikhar b Rauf Ravindra Jadeja c Imad b Amir 0 Arshdeep (run out) 9 Jasprit Bumrah c Imad b Rauf 0 Mohammad Siraj (not out) 7 Extras (LB-1, NB-1, W-5) 7 Total (all out in 19 overs) 119 Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-19, 3-58, 4-89, 5-95, 6-96, 7-96, 8-112, 9-112.

Bowling: Shaheen Shah Afridi 4-0-29-1, Naseem Shah 4-0-21-3, Mohammad Amir 4-0-23-2, Iftikhar Ahmed 1-0-7-0, Imad Wasim 3-0-17-0, Haris Rauf 3-0-21-3. (More) PTI UNG