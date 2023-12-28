Scoreboard: India vs South Africa - 1st Test (Day 3)

Centurion, Dec 28 (PTI) Scoreboard after South Africa beat India by an innings and 32 runs on Day 3 of the opening Test here on Thursday.

India 1st innings: 245 South Africa 1st innings: 408 India 2nd innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal c Verreynne b Burger 5 Rohit Sharma (c) b Rabada 0 Shubman Gill b Jansen 26 Virat Kohli c Rabada b Jansen 76 Shreyas Iyer b Jansen 6 KL Rahul c Markram b Burger 4 Ravichandran Ashwin c Bedingham b Burger 0 Shardul Thakur c Bedingham b Rabada 2 Jasprit Bumrah run out 0 Mohammed Siraj c Verreynne b Burger 4 Prasidh Krishna not out 0 Extras: (LB-2, W-6) 8 Total: (All out in 34.1 overs) 131 Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-13, 3-52, 4-72, 5-96, 6-96, 7-105, 8-113, 9-121, 10-131.

Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 12-3-32-2, Nandre Burger 10-3-33-4, Marco Jansen 7.1-1-36-3, Gerald Coetzee 5-0-28-0. PTI AYG