Scoreboard: India vs South Africa 1st Test, tea, Day 1

NewsDrum Desk
26 Dec 2023
Centurion, Dec 26 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on day one of the first Test between India and South Africa here on Tuesday.

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal c Verreynne b Burger 17 Rohit Sharma c Burger b Rabada 5 Shubman Gill c Verreynne b Burger 2 Virat Kohli c Verreynne b Rabada 38 Shreyas Iyer b Rabada 31 KL Rahul not out 39 Ravichandran Ashwin c sub (PWA Mulder) b Rabada 8 Shardul Thakur c Elgar b Rabada 24 Jasprit Bumrah not out 0 Extras: (B-1, LB-8, NB-1, W-2) 12 Total: (For 7 wickets in 50 overs) 176 Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-23, 3-24, 4-92, 5-107, 6-121, 7-164 Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 15-3-41-5, Marco Jansen 12-0-45-0, Nandre Burger 12-3-39-2, Gerald Coetzee 11-1-42-0. PTI SSC SSC SSC

