Scoreboard: India vs South Africa 2nd T20I

Gqeberha (South Africa), Scoreboard of the second T20 International between India and South Africa here on Tuesday.

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal c Miller b Jansen 0 Shubman Gill lbw b Williams 0 Tilak Varma c Jansen b Coetzee 29 Suryakumar Yadav c Jansen b Shamsi 56 Rinku Singh not out 68 Jitesh Sharma c Stubbs b Markram 1 Ravindra Jadeja lbw b Coetzee 19 Arshdeep Singh c Phehlukwayo b Coetzee 0 Extras: (LB-1,NB-1, W-5) 7 Total: (For 7 wickets in 19.3 overs) 180 Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-6, 3-55, 4-125, 5-142, 6-180, 7-180 Bowling: Marco Jansen 3-0-39-1, Lizaad Williams 3-0 -32-1, Gerald Coetzee 3.3-0-32-3, Andile Phehlukwayo 3-0-29-0, Tabraiz Shamsi 4-0-18-1, Aiden Markram 3-0-29-1.