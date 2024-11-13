Scoreboard: India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I

Centurion: Scoreboard of the third T20 International between India and South Africa here on Wednesday.
India:
Sanju Samson b Jansen 0
Abhishek Sharma st Klarasen b Maharaj 50
Tilak Varma not out 107
Suryakumar Yadav c Jansen b Simelane 1
Hardik Pandya lbw Maharaj 18
Rinku Singh b Simelane 8
Ramandeep Singh run out (Klaasen) 15
Axar Patel not out 1
Extras: 19 (lb-6, w-10, nb-3) Total: 219/6 in 20 overs
Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-107, 3-110, 4-132, 5-190, 6-218
Bowling:
Marco Jansen 4-0-28-1,
Gerald Coetzee 3-0-51-0,
Lutho Sipamla 4-0-45-0,
Andile Simelane 3-0-34-2,
Aiden Markram 2-0-19-0,
Keshav Maharaj 4-0-36-2.