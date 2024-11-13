Advertisment
Sports

Scoreboard: India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Verma

Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Verma

Centurion: Scoreboard of the third T20 International between India and South Africa here on Wednesday.

Advertisment

India:

Sanju Samson b Jansen 0

Abhishek Sharma st Klarasen b Maharaj 50

Advertisment

Tilak Varma not out 107

Suryakumar Yadav c Jansen b Simelane 1

Hardik Pandya lbw Maharaj 18

Advertisment

Rinku Singh b Simelane 8

Ramandeep Singh run out (Klaasen) 15

Axar Patel not out 1

Advertisment

Extras: 19 (lb-6, w-10, nb-3) Total: 219/6 in 20 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-107, 3-110, 4-132, 5-190, 6-218

Bowling:

Advertisment

Marco Jansen 4-0-28-1,

Gerald Coetzee 3-0-51-0,

Lutho Sipamla 4-0-45-0,

Advertisment

Andile Simelane 3-0-34-2,

Aiden Markram 2-0-19-0,

Keshav Maharaj 4-0-36-2.

scoreboard India vs south africa India vs South Africa T20I
Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe