SCOREBOARD: India vs South Africa, Day 2

Cape Town, Jan 4 (PTI) The scoreboard following India's seven-wicket victory over South Africa on day two of the second and final Test here on Thursday.

South Africa 1st innings: 55 India 1st innings: 153 South Africa 2nd innings: (overnight 62/3) Aiden Markram c Rohit b Siraj 106 David Bedingham c Rahul b Bumrah 11 Kyle Verreynne c Siraj b Bumrah 9 Marco Jansen c&b Bumrah 11 Keshav Maharaj c Iyer b Bumrah 3 Kagiso Rabada c Rohit b Prasidh 2 Nandre Burger not out 6 Lungi Ngidi c Jaiswal b Bumrah 8 Extras: (LB-1, NB-5) 6 Total: (all out in 36.5 overs) 176 Fall of wickets: 4-66, 5-85, 6-103, 7-111, 8-162, 9-162 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 13.5-0-61-6, Mohammed Siraj 9-3-31-1, Mukesh Kumar 10-2-56-2, Prasidh Krishna 4-1-27-1.

India 2nd innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal c Stubbs b Burger 28 Rohit Sharma not out 16 Shubman Gill b Rabada 10 Virat Kohli c Verreynne b Jansen 12 Shreyas Iyer not out 4 Extras: (B-1, LB-2, NB-1, W-6) 10 Total: (For three wickets in 12 overs) 80 Fall of wickets: 1-44, 2-57, 3-75 Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 6-0-33-1, Nandre Burger 4-0-29-1, Marco Jansen 2-0-15-1.