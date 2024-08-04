SCOREBOARD: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI

Colombo, Aug 4 (PTI) Scoreboard of the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka here on Sunday.

Sri Lanka Pathum Nissanka c Rahul b Siraj 0 Avishka Fernando c and b Washington Sundar 40 Kusal Mendis lbw b Washington Sundar 30 Sadeera Samarawickrama c Kohli b Axar 14 Charith Asalanka c Axar b Washington Sundar 25 Janith Liyanage c and b Kuldeep Yadav 12 Dunith Wellalage c Shivam Dube b Kuldeep Yadav 39 Kamindu Mendis run out 40 Akila Dananjaya batting 15 Jeffrey Vandersay batting 0 Extras: (b-9, lb-8, w-7) 24 Total: 239/8 in 49.5 over Fall of wickets: 0-1, 74-2, 79-3, 111-4, 136-5, 136-6, 208-7, 239-8 Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 8-1-43-1, Arshdeep Singh 8.5-0-57-0, Axar Patel 9-0-38-1, Shivam Dube 2-0-10-0, Washington Sundar 10-1-30-3, Kuldeep Yadav 10-1-33-2, Rohit Sharma 2-0-11-0. PTI More AH AH