Scoreboard: India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI

Colombo, Aug 7 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third one-day international between India and Sri Lanka here on Wednesday.

India: Rohit Sharma c Mendis b Wellalage 35 Shubman Gill b Asitha Fernando 6 Virat Kohli lbw b Wellalage 20 Rishabh Pant st Mendis b Theekshana Shreyas Iyer lbw b Wellalage 8 Axar Patel b Wellalage 2 Riyan Parag b Vandersay 15 Shivam Dube lbw b Vandersay 9 Washington Sundar c Vandersay b Theekshana 30 Kuldeep Yadav lbw b Wellalage 6 Mohammed Siraj not out 0 Extras: 1 (lb-1) Total: 138 in 26.1 overs Fall of wickets: 1-37, 2-53, 3-63, 4-71, 5-73, 6-82, 7-100, 8-101, 9-138, 10-138 Bowling: Asitha Fernando 5-0-29-1, Maheesh Theekshana 8-0-45-2, Dunith Wellalage 5.1-0-27-5, Jeffrey Vandersay 5-0-34-2, Charith Asalanka 3-1-2-0. PTI DDV