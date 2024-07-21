SCOREBOARD: India vs UAE, Women''s Asia Cup

Dambulla (Sri Lanka), Jul 21 (PTI) Scoreboard of the women’s Asia Cup match between India and the UAE here on Sunday.

INDIA: Shafali Verma c Satish b Dharnidharka 37 Smriti Mandhana c Rinitha b Egodage 13 D Hemalatha b Heena 2 Harmanpreet Kaur (run out) 66 Jemimah Rodrigues c Rinitha b Egodage 14 Richa Ghosh (not out) 64 Pooja Vastrakar (not out) 0 Extras (W-5) 5 Total (5 wickets, 20 overs) 201 Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-52, 3-52, 4-106, 5-181.

Bowling: Samaira Dharnidharka 4-0-42-1, Khushi Sharma 1-0-15-0, Kavisha Egodage 4-0-36-2, Heena Hotchandani 4-0-40-1, Vaishnave Mahesh 3-0-28-0, Esha Oza 2-0-26-0, Indhuja Nandakumar 2-0-14-0. (More) PTI UNG 7/13/2024