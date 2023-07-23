Scoreboard: India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 4 Innings

Port of Spain, Jul 24 (PTI) Scoreboard at the end of West Indies first innings on the fourth day of the second Test against India here on Sunday.

India 1st Innings: 438 all out West Indies 1st Innings: Kraigg Brathwaite b Ashwin 75 Tagenarine Chanderpaul c Ashwin b Jadeja 33 Kirk McKenzie c Ishan Kishan b Mukesh Kumar 32 Jermaine Blackwood c Rahane b Jadeja 20 Alick Athanaze lbw b Mukesh Kumar 37 Joshua Da Silva b Mohammed Siraj 10 Jason Holder c Ishan Kishan b Mohammed Siraj 15 Alzarri Joseph lbw b Mohammed Siraj 4 Kemar Roach c Ishan Kishan b Mohammed Siraj 4 Jomel Warrican not out 7 Shannon Gabriel lbw b Mohammed Siraj 0 Extras: (B-4 LB-1 NB-8 W-5) 18 Total: (All out in 115.4 overs) 255 Fall of wickets: 1/71 2/117 3/157 4/178 5/208 6/229 7/233 8/244 9/255 10/255 Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 23.4-6-60-5, Jaydev Unadkat 16-3-44-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 33-10-61-1, Mukesh Kumar 18-6-48-2, Ravindra Jadeja 25-10-37-2. PTI PDS PDS PDS