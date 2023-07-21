SCOREBOARD: India vs West Indies at stumps, 2nd Test, Day 1

Port of Spain, Jul 20 PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the first day of the second Test between India and West Indies here on Thursday.

India 1st innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal c McKenzie b Holder 57 Rohit Sharma b Warrican 80 Shubman Gill c Da Silva b Roach 10 Virat Kohli not out 87 Ajinkya Rahane b Gabriel 8 Ravindra Jadeja 36 Extras: (LB-4, NB-5) 9 Total: (For 4 wickets in 84 overs) 288 Fall of wickets: 1-139, 2-153, 3-155, 4-182 Bowling: Kemar Roach 13-1-64-1, Alzarri Joseph 15-0-72-0, Shannon Gabriel 12-0-50-1, Jomel Warrican 25-5-55-1, Jason Holder 13-3-30-1, Alick Athanaze 4-0-12-0, Kraigg Brathwaite 2-1-1-0.