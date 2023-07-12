Scoreboard: India vs West Indies, Day 1 Lunch

Roseau, Jul 12 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard at lunch on day one of the opening Test between India and the West Indies, here on Wednesday.

West Indies 1st Innings Kraigg Brathwaite c Sharma b Ashwin 20 Tagenarine Chanderpaul b Ashwin 12 Raymon Reifer c Kishan b Thakur 2 Jeramaine Blackwood c Siraj b Jadeja 14 Alick Athanaze batting 13 Extras (B-1, LB-5, W-1) 7 Total (For Four Wickets in 28 Overs) 68 Fall of Wickets: 1-31, 2-38, 3-47, 4-68 Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 8-2-17-0, Jaydev Unadkat 5-2-7-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 10-3-25-2, Shardul Thakur 3-1-7-1, Ravindra Jadeja 2-0-6-1. PTI TAP